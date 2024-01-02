bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/2/24)

Sydney Sweeney Spider
  • Sydney Sweeney got bitten by a giant Huntsman spider on the set of her new movie and the video is WILD! She is confirmed to be the new SPIDER-WOMAN! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • WHAT? Leonardo DiCaprio dated Kate Moss 30 Years Ago . . . now he might be dating her 25 YEAR OLD SISTER!
  • “Deadpool 3”, “Beetlejuice 2” and  “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” top the MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES of 2024….which are you most excited for?
  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse officially enter the PUBLIC DOMAIN in 2024 . . . but only the versions that appeared in the 1928 animated short “Steamboat Willie”
  • PICS: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pose for cozy photo with Patrick, Brittany Mahomes on New Year’s Eve
  • VIDEO: Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering reveals what sparked violent biker attack
  • Bradley Cooper doesn’t ALLOW CHAIRS on his movie sets
  • Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the 4th YEAR in a row
  • Scientists say they have created the WORST SONG IN HISTORY…and it’s 22 minutes long!
  • PICS: Blake Lively jokes she moonlights as an interior designer as she shows off her and Ryan Reynolds’ bedroom

 

 