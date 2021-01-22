Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/22/21)

- Dave Chappelle has been performing socially distance comedy shows in Austin…and has now TESTED POSITIVE for Coronavirus….he doesn’t have any symptoms yet but he did PHOTOBOMB a wedding, unmasked, just last week & posed with Elon Musk & Grimes maskless 1 DAY AGO!
- Kylie Jenner has clapped back against all of use for mocking her shower’s water pressure…because that was her OFFICE shower….and below is her home shower!
- Did JoJo Siwa just COME OUT? Fans are showing her lots of love!
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen lost a tooth (well, really just the cap) on a fruit roll up!
- PICS: Gwen Stefani beams as she shows off her $500,000 engagement ring!
- “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley was apparently BLINDSIDED by the announcement of her breakup with Dale Moss. Was ANOTHER WOMAN involved?
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting a luxury Miami condo for $40,000 A MONTH!
- PICS: Kaley Cuoco’s husband just cut a mullet!
- Michelle Pfeiffer says George Clooney GOOF AROUND with the child actors in their 1996 movie “One Fine Day” and get them all riled up, which made them hard to work with….that’s why George says, “That’s why I shouldn’t have been a parent then. I had to wait till I was elderly. I’m like Tony Randall having children now.”