Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/22/24)

- NSFW VIDEO: The Grand Ol’ Opry apologizes for Elle King after she DRUNKENLY RUINED a Dolly Parton birthday tribute…fans think this is career ending!
- Justin Timberlake TEASED a new single called “Selfish” and announced a new album called “Everything I Thought I Was” [SCROLL DOWN TO HEAR NEW MUSIC]
- VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon made a treat with real snow and it’s dividing people on whether it’s DISGUSTING TO EAT SNOW or not?
- VIDEO: Rachel McAdams made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” to announce musical guest Renee Rapp…and Megan Thee Stallion’s ICONIC POST about it all!
- Zayn Malik says he’s fine after getting his foot RUN OVER by a car
- VIDEO: Comedian Natasha Leggero took her top off & bared her breasts after following Bert Kreischer, who famously performs topless, on stage! “If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?”
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez modeling red lingerie for Valentine’s day is simply gorgeous!
- “Wizard of Oz” RUBY SLIPPERS THIEF says he never saw the movie and had “no idea” of their cultural value…he just thought they were real rubies…they are not
- PICS: Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is playing him in an upcoming biopic & posted pics from the transformation
- VIDEO: SO CUTE! The actual voice of Winnie the Pooh celebrating Winnie the Pooh Day
- VIDEO: Watch the lead singer of Disturbed defend Taylor Swift after the crowd booed her name!
- Ashley Park from “Emily in Paris” and “Beef” is recovering after going into CRITICAL SEPTIC shock from tonsillitis
- Chrissy Teigen admits her 5-year-old son Miles has NEVER HAD A VEGETABLE