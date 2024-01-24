Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/24/24)

- Ryan Gosling did not hold back in his OPEN LETTER to the Academy after the Oscars snubbed Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig, “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”
- Anne Hathaway WALKED OUT on a “Vanity Fair” photo shoot in solidarity with striking employees
- LISTEN: Kate Hudson shares teaser for her NEW SINGLE “Talk About Love”
- PICS: 50 Cent has dropped a lot of weight and it has fans speculating about if he’s on Ozempic
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop 2024 Valentine’s Day GIFT GUIDE has arrived, and it includes a RING you can wear for self love!
- Sofia Vergara is a NATURAL BLONDE and only started dyeing it dark to make it in Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo is reflects on his BRAIN TUMOR DIAGNOSIS over two decades ago that left half of his face paralyzed
- PICS: Russell Wilson posted a beautiful picture of Ciara holding their baby
- In-N-Out fan & Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti shares his SIMPLE ORDER, “I do the double-double with raw onions, nothing fancy. No animal style. I know it’s boring, but I like it to be simple.”
- The Killers announced a hometown LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY where they’ll be playing “Hot Fuss” in full
- PICS: Damn Tiffani Thiessen calls herself “over the hill” at 50…and we would all be so lucky to look that amazing!
- Your weekend is set! Here’s a list of movies that have a 99% RATING on Rotten Tomatoes
- VIDEO: Here’s the new trailer for Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender”