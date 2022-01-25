Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/25/22)

- Steve-O wants to end his “Jackass” era by getting BREAST IMPLANTS and getting shot in the jaw
- Peter Dinklage CALLS OUT Disney for remaking “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “What the F*** are you doing????”
- Cardi B won a LIBEL SUIT against a blogger who said that she was a prostitute who did drugs and contracted STDs…the blogger has to pay her $1.25 million!
- VIDEO: The Rock’s daughter shoved a hug thing of peanut butter right on his face
- Kanye West is accusing Kim Kardashian of LEAKING STORIES and “playing games”
- Martha Stewart now says it’s ok to put ICE IN YOUR WINE
- Will Arnett’s new Netflix comedy “Murderville” is a murder mystery with a new celebrity guest star every episode . . . but they DON’T GET A SCRIPT!
- Bad Bunny is launching a massive STADIUM TOUR this summer
- In NBC’s Super Bowl 56 logo, the Roman numerals LVI have red palm trees in them . . . but people think it looks like blood dripping down the letters. One person called it “CSI: Super Bowl”, and another said it looks like a promo for “Dexter”
I know those are supposed to be trees, but it looks as if the Super Bowl LVI logo was involved in something grisly. pic.twitter.com/1vL4etZ227
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 23, 2022
- VIDEO: Kathy Griffin took her first walk since her lung cancer surgery
- Jennifer Garner baked HOMEMADE COOKIES and delivered them to local doctors and nurses in Los Angeles
- VIDEO: Check out the first teaser for Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio”. It’s coming to Netflix in December