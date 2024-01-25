bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/25/24)

Jt Selfish
  • Justin Timberlake’s NEW SONG “Selfish” is here…and we get a MUSIC VIDEO TOO! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Jason and Travis Kelce hilariously talk about  Jason’s viral shirtless moment at the Bills/Chiefs when he met Taylor for the VERY FIRST TIME“[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior ’cause we were meeting Taylor”
  • Harry Styles left a $5 tip on a $70 bill and people are actually jumping to his DEFENSE! 
  • PICS: Eva Mendes couldn’t help but gush about how proud she is of her man Ryan Gosling
  • Coachella has the SLOWEST TICKET SALES in 10 years…is it still cool?
  • Jon Stewart is RETURNING to host the “The Daily Show” one night a week
  • PICS: Here’s the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Road House” remake!
  •  Catherine O’Hara says she has a “CRAZY AND THRILLING” scene with Michael Keaton in “Beetlejuice 2”
  • VIDEO: Chris Pratt’s MUSTACHE was all for a Super Bowl commercial!
  • The Kardashian’s PRIVATE CHEF shares details about their “disciplined” diet
  • VIDEO: Here’s the preview for Ice Spice’s Starry Super Bowl commercial