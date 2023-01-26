Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/26/23)

- Netflix denies any Squid Game reality show contestants have suffered “SERIOUS INJURY” after insider leaks of players competing in sub zero temperatures! They swear it’s only MILD medical conditions that they’ve had to deal with
- Police confirm Britney Spears is NOT IN DANGER after fans bombarded Ventura County Sheriff’s Office demanding they do a welfare check on the star because she deleted her verified Instagram without any notice and was seen earlier in the week at a restaurant yelling and talking GIBBERISH
- VIDEO: Fart seems to erupt on “The View” and the question remains…who or what dealt it???
- Kylie Jenner REACTS with laughing crying emojis at TikTok making fun of her son’s new name, Aire
@simo_ziqubu
What an accurate sound 😂 IB: @Massimo Mandato #kylie #travis #aire
- YIKES! The Razzie Awards apologize for including the 12 YEAR OLD actress from “Firestarter” on their ballot for Worst Actress! Going forward, actors and filmmakers under the age of 18 will not be eligible.
- Chelsea Handler said she was Ozempic and DIDN’T EVEN KNOW because her doctor would hand it out to everybody
- North West will make her “ACTING” DEBUT alongside her mom Kim Kardashian in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
- Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and Brandi Carlile will PERFORM at the “Grammys”. They air February 5th on CBS.
- Musician expertly dissects everything WRONG with Ticketmaster in 2 minutes!
- VIDEO: Did Miley Cyrus and SZA just tease a collaboration?
- VIDEO: Hilarious moment when Uber Eats delivery guy walked onto the court during last night’s Duquesne – Loyola Chicago college basketball ball game with a food order . . . in the middle of play!
- Austin Butler has admitted that it was his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens who CONVINCED HIM to try out for “Elvis”
- VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett will appear in Workday’s Super Bowl ad
- VIDEO: Margot Robbie was once in a Hooters commercial, but not as a “Hooters Girl”
- VIDEO: Swizz Beatz posted a tribute to his wife Alicia Keys on her 42nd birthday, along with a tribute song by Marv Milly
- Kim Kardashian and her daughter North posted their latest TikTok DANCE
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus thinks her son’s sex scene in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” was “DYNAMITE“