Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/26/24)

- Heidi Klum just released a NEW SONG with Tiësto! Here’s the DANCE TRACK COVER of “Sunglasses At Night”
- “The White Lotus” actor Tom Hollander was accidentally sent Tom Holland’s FIRST ADVANCE BONUS for “The Avengers” , ” And it was an astonishing amount of money. And it was not his salary, it was his first box-office bonus, not the whole box office, the first one. And, it was more money than I’ve ever – it was a seven-figure sum.” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Justin Timberlake released a new VIDEO for, “Selfish”, but Britney Spears’ fans are sending HER 2011 song of the same name up the charts to TROLL HIM
- Jennifer Lopez plans to produce “BOB THE BUILDER” FILM set in Puerto Rico
- Taylor Swift considering LEGAL ACTION after outrage at AI NUDES of her circulate
- 25 years ago Kevin James told the photographer to “BURY” the now viral meme pic….the photog obviously didn’t listen
- Taylor Swift THEMED CAFE has fans obsessed as Eras Tour reaches Australia
- NSFW VIDEO: 50 Cent wants ya’ll to know he put in the work and Ozempic is not the reason he lost weight
- Robert De Niro, 80, CRIES over raising baby daughter, “I want to be around for as long as I can”
- PICS: Sofia Richie is gorgeous and pregnant
- Fans are worried about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s MARRAIGE after latest instagram post set off alarm bells
- VIDEO: Jessica Biel is all about eating the shower and people have thoughts
- VIDEO: The trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Road House” remake is here!