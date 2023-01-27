Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/27/23)

- Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after police WELFARE CHECK, ‘Things went a little too far’
— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 26, 2023
- Jay Leno fell from motorcycle and broke bones in NEW ACCIDENT
- PICS: Drake stayed in a $75,000-a-night hotel suite during his NYC shows
- VIDEO: OMG did you see this??? Ryan Gosling performs death-defying stunt on Sydney Harbour bridge
- Rick Astley is SUING rapper Yung Gravy for using a Rick Astley impersonator on his track “Betty (Get Money)”, he’s asking for MILLIONS…this is a different kind of Rick rolled
- Oscar Mayer admits it MISSED a marketing opportunity with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” when the film approached them about a hot dog fingers deal
- Mindy Kaling’s “Velma” series on HBO Max is the WORST RATED animated show in IMDb history. It has a rating of 1.3 out of 10
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have MATCHING TATTOOS, a check mark in a box because, “”My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me that, you know, I checked all his boxes and would I check another one.”
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian wears daring optical illusion dress that makes her look totally nude
- A woman was ARRESTED for her 12th violation of the restraining order Kelly Clarkson has on her
- The 2022 Nielsen streaming charts showed that the MOST STREAMED TV show was “Stranger Things” with 52 billion minutes viewed. The most streamed movie was “Encanto” with 27.4 billion minutes
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift shares new “Lavender Haze” video
- Sharon Stone has worked with her share of misogynistic men, but Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were NOT AMONG THEM
- Pamela Anderson is NOT UPSET with Tim Allen for allegedly flashing her on the set of “Home Improvement” saying, “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions.”
- VIDEO: Here’s the new trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
- “The Simpsons” has been renewed through 2025, which means it will surpass 800 EPISODES
- David Harbour and Jennifer Coolidge in the trailer for “We Have a Ghost”