bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/27/23)

LOS ANGELES – JUL 22: Britney Spears at the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on July 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after police WELFARE CHECK, ‘Things went a little too far’

  • Jay Leno fell from motorcycle and broke bones in NEW ACCIDENT
  • PICS: Drake stayed in a $75,000-a-night hotel suite during his NYC shows
  • VIDEO: OMG did you see this??? Ryan Gosling performs death-defying stunt on Sydney Harbour bridge
  • Rick Astley is SUING rapper Yung Gravy for using a Rick Astley impersonator on his track “Betty (Get Money)”, he’s asking for MILLIONS…this is a different kind of Rick rolled
  • Oscar Mayer admits it MISSED a marketing opportunity with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” when the film approached them about a hot dog fingers deal
  • Mindy Kaling’s “Velma” series on HBO Max is the WORST RATED animated show in IMDb history.  It has a rating of 1.3 out of 10
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have MATCHING TATTOOS, a check mark in a box because, “”My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me that, you know, I checked all his boxes and would I check another one.”
  • PICS: Kourtney Kardashian wears daring optical illusion dress that makes her look totally nude
  • A woman was ARRESTED for her 12th violation of the restraining order Kelly Clarkson has on her
  • The 2022 Nielsen streaming charts showed that the MOST STREAMED TV show was “Stranger Things” with 52 billion minutes viewed. The most streamed movie was “Encanto” with 27.4 billion minutes
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift shares new “Lavender Haze” video
  • Sharon Stone has worked with her share of misogynistic men, but Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were NOT AMONG THEM
  • Pamela Anderson is NOT UPSET with Tim Allen for allegedly flashing her on the set of “Home Improvement” saying, “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line.  I’m sure he had no bad intentions.”
  • VIDEO: Here’s the new trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
  •  “The Simpsons” has been renewed through 2025, which means it will surpass 800 EPISODES
  • David Harbour and Jennifer Coolidge in the trailer for “We Have a Ghost”