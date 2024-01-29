Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/29/24)

- VIDEO: So stinkin’ cute! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share celebratory kiss after Chiefs win AFC championship! And another PIC shows Taylor celebrating the win with the Kelce fam! But will Taylor be at the Super Bowl??? Her tour schedule is going to make it VERY TOUGH!
Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift@YahooSports pic.twitter.com/Y1A0HXAf83
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024
- Here’s the trailer for “Despicable Me 4” in theaters July 3rd! Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara JOIN the cast! [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]
- Alyssa Milano actually started a GOFUNDME for her son’s baseball team….and seeing that she drives a $200k CAR with a $14,000 paint job alone…the internet LET HER HAVE IT! She did RESPOND
- VIDEO: Justin Timberlake DEBUTED next single called “Sanctified”
- VIDEO: A die-hard Swiftie broke a world record by naming 34 Taylor Swift songs in 60 seconds!
- Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are FEUDING . . . and they’re bringing sex-offending husbands, dead moms, and gunshots to the foot into it
- VIDEO: Ed Sheeran somehow recovers from an onstage wipeout in Japan and doesn’t miss a beat!
- U2 will give the first-ever LIVE BROADCAST PERFORMANCE from the Las Vegas Sphere on this Sunday’s Grammys!
- JoJo Siwa will REPLACE Nigel Lythgoe as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance”….he left earlier this month after being sued by Paula Abdul for sexual assault.
- The Dune POPCORN BUCKETS that AMC theaters created are going viral for a NSFW reason
- Zöe Kravitz, Channing Tatum’s movie “P**sy Island” got a TITLE CHANGE…boring
- Paul Anderson from the BBC’s “Peaky Blinders” was arrested for possession of CRACK
- Jay Leno’s 77 year old wife sadly has DEMENTIA
- Martha Stewart is working on a TELL-ALL documentary for Netflix
- A movie about Pharrell Williams is in the works . . . WITH LEGOS. It’s called “Piece By Piece”
- Martin Scorsese says Robert De Niro IMPROVISED his “You talkin’ to me?” monologue in “Taxi Driver”
- Bryan Cranston says his body almost SHUT DOWN on him when he got covered in paint for a scene in “Malcolm in the Middle”