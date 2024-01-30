Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/30/24)

- VIDEO: Jessica Biel publicly supports Justin Timberlake and his new song despite rumors the pair are “HEADED FOR A SPLIT“
- Did Britney Spears just APOLOGIZE to Justin Timberlake??? She posted about how much she loved his new song and added, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book”
- Las Vegas sells out of PRIVATE JET PARKING for the Super Bowl… but don’t worry about Taylor Swift
- Nicki Minaj released her Megan Thee Stallion DISS TRACK called “Bigfoot”, and it’s totally a cappella and very NSFW
- Sharon Stone is ON TINDER and it’s far from perfect! So far she’s gone out with a “convicted felon” and then a man with “20,000 heroin injections” ‘Convicted Felon’ and Man with ‘20,000 Heroin Injections’ While Online Dating
- Shannen Doherty had a POSITIVE UPDATE to share about her cancer battle
- PICS: Sophie Turner has gone Instagram official with her post-Jonas boyfriend
- Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes signed a $100 MILLION DEAL to take their “SmartLess” podcast to Sirius
- Store that inspired “Toy Story” is permanently CLOSING…Co-owner of San Francisco store worked for Pixar for 20 years
- The restaurant that inspired “Ratatouille” lost $1.6 MILLION WORTH OF WINE
- Eminem is DENYING rumors he’s working on a new album with 50 Cent
- VIDEO: David Letterman is extremely pro-Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, and wants weird haters to “shut up” (while mistaking Travis Kelce for “Kelsey Grammar”)
- VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 70th with a run on the beach
- Here’s the return of SLIMER in the trailer for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in theaters March 22nd