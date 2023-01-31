Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/31/23)

Sarah McLachlan spoofs her own animal cruelty ads in new Super Bowl COMMERCIAL [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL COMMERCIAL]…and just FYI she originally raised over $30 million for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on the SONG
YouTube personality MrBeast helped 1,000 blind people SEE AGAIN and even gave some of them $10,000 after their surgery
Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will PLAY HIM in the upcoming biopic “Michael”
PICS: Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday Saturday, with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra, and more! But the big gossip is why Kim K CROPPED J Lo from her pics!
Adam Levine welcomes 3rd CHILD…just months after he asked his alleged mistress if he could name his baby after her
PICS: Martha Stewart at 81 has the most amazing skin and claims she’s never had filler or a facelift…but not everyone BELIEVES HER
VIDEO: Dave Grohl tries to solve a riddle in new Super Bowl commercial for Crown Royal
Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the HIGHEST GROSSING TOUR of all time with $817.9 million so far…and it’s not over until July
Jay Leno is under fire for joking that he CRASHED into Jeremy Renner’s snow plow
Latto listed her UNDERWEAR on eBay for 99 cents after being accused of wearing the same pair twice
PICS: Timothée Chalamet picking his nose for your enjoyment
VIDEO: A new Gap campaign pays tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss
Ben Affleck seems to have a little BROMANCE going with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend
VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for “Murder Mystery 2” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. It hits Netflix on March 31st
PICS: Lily Collins posted a tribute to her pops, Phil Collins, on his 72nd birthday