bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/31/23)

sarah mcclaughlin
  • Sarah McLachlan spoofs her own animal cruelty ads in new Super Bowl COMMERCIAL [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL COMMERCIAL]…and just FYI she originally raised over $30 million for the  American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on the SONG
  • YouTube personality MrBeast helped 1,000 blind people SEE AGAIN and even gave some of them $10,000 after their surgery
  • Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will PLAY HIM in the upcoming biopic “Michael”
  • PICS: Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday Saturday, with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra, and more! But the big gossip is why Kim K CROPPED J Lo from her pics!
  • Adam Levine welcomes 3rd CHILD…just months after he asked his alleged mistress if he could name his baby after her
  • PICS: Martha Stewart at 81 has the most amazing skin and claims she’s never had filler or a facelift…but not everyone BELIEVES HER
  • VIDEO: Dave Grohl tries to solve a riddle in new Super Bowl commercial for Crown Royal
  • Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the HIGHEST GROSSING TOUR of all time with $817.9 million so far…and it’s not over until July
  • Jay Leno is under fire for joking that he CRASHED into Jeremy Renner’s snow plow
  • Latto listed her UNDERWEAR on eBay for 99 cents after being accused of wearing the same pair twice
  • PICS: Timothée Chalamet picking his nose for your enjoyment
  • VIDEO: A new Gap campaign pays tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss
  • Ben Affleck seems to have a little BROMANCE going with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend
  • VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for “Murder Mystery 2” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.  It hits Netflix on March 31st
  • PICS: Lily Collins posted a tribute to her pops, Phil Collins, on his 72nd birthday