Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/31/24)

- OOOOOH Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, refers to Taylor Swift as PART OF THE FAMILY! Are they getting engaged????? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL PODCAST VIDEO]
- Super Bowl ad previews are upon us…watch Kate McKinnon POKES FUN at Pete Davidson’s love life while her cat MEOWS “MAYO“! And The Beckhams SPOOF THEMSELVES after the VIRAL moment from their documentary where Victoria claimed to grow up “working class”
- Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez couldn’t get sexier…she released her new “Can’t Get Enough [REMIX]” video with Latto! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Drake all GONE FROM TIKTOK today after Universal sends blistering OPEN LETTER to the company about not paying the artists fairly
- Sydney Sweeney is GIVING AWAY a 2024 Ford Mustang GT that she helped design
- PICS: Kim Kardashian shares pics of her painful psoriasis flareup
- Travis Scott paid a janitor $5,000 to STOP MOPPING and start raging during a recent ‘Utopia’ show
- VIDEO: Justin Timberlake teases that we might get more NEW *NYSNC music!
- SZA says a COLLAB with Paramore is in the works
- Adele is TEASING something and fans are freaking out!
- LISTEN: Kate Hudson’s debut single is here…will you be adding it to your playlist????
- VIDEO: No one can figure out how Susanna Hoffs from The Bangles is 65 years old
- Lili Reinhart from “Riverdale” revealed she has ALOPECIA
- Demi Moore speaks out on ex-husband Bruce Willis’ DEMENTIA BATTLE, ” let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be]”
- A DOCUMENTARY about Celine Dion’s life and career and battle with Stiff Person Syndrome is coming to Prime Video later this year