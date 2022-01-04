Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/4/22)

- Keanu Reeves DONATED 70% of his “Matrix” earnings to leukemia research . . . which is around $31.5 million. At the time, his younger sister was battling the blood cancer, before going into remission in 2001
- The LAST WORD Betty White spoke was “Allan”…Betty and Allen Ludden were married from 1963 until his death in 1981. And fans are APPLAUDING her People Magazine cover as perfect comedic timing!
- Jim Carrey is on The Weeknd’s NEW ALBUM that is out this Friday! Check THE PREVIEW below
new album : dawn FM // january 7th pic.twitter.com/2H8AsuLcCi
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022
- Andy Cohen apologized for DRUNKENLY RIPPING Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve
- Ed Sheeran says South Park RUINED HIS LIFE by mocking gingers
- Tristan Thompson admitted he FATHERED A CHILD with Maralee Nichols, and apologized to Khloe Kardashian
- People are REVEALING the horrible experiences on home makeover shows
- The Grammy Awards will MOST LIKELY be POSTPONED due to rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant
- Jimmy Fallon reveals BREAKTHROUGH COVID-19 diagnosis
- Did Matt Damon get paid in CRYPTOCURRENCY for his idiotic Crypto commercial?
- ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special producers SPEAK OUT on Emma Watson photo mistake
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen is giving off strong Khloe Kardashian vibes in this pic
- VIDEO: The first collection of “Winnie the Pooh” stories hit the public domain on New Year’s Day, and Ryan Reynolds took advantage of that with a new “Winnie-The-Screwed” Mint Mobile commercial