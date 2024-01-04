Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/4/24)

- “Love is Blind” contestant is SUING the show, Renee Poche says she was forced to spend time with fellow cast member Carter Wall, a “walking red flag” who was allegedly “unemployed with a negative balance in his bank account, homeless, violent, estranged from his family, and actively addicted to drugs and alcohol”
- VIDEO: “Wheel of Fortune” contestant LOST on a completed puzzle because she mispronounced “congenial”
- Looks like we were wrong…there is NO NEW ALBUM coming from Britney Spears as she swear she will NEVER return to the music industry and enjoys ghost writing for other artists!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner looks absolutely stunning and happy on the beach after her breakup with Bad Bunny…though they did spend NYE with mutual friends!
- Lil Nas X teases “GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME” as he announces his first song from new album will drop next week!
- Carrie Bernans, actress and stuntwoman featured in “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple”, seriously injured in NYC HIT-AND-RUN
- Rage Against the Machine will NOT PERFORM LIVE ever again!
- Kim Kardashian’s MOBILE APP game is shutting down after 10 years!
- America Ferrera found herself ‘obsessed’ with the ‘hilarious’ and ‘sad’ “Barbie” TikTok SPEECH REENACTMENTS
- Kelly Clarkson reveals secrets behind her dramatic WEIGHT LOSS are simply more exercise and following her doctors advice!
- Simone Biles gets called out by friend for falling ASLEEP at 10:30pm during a NYE wedding!!!
- VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for the new series “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” that includes Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald, Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, and Treat Williams in his final role