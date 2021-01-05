Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/5/21)

- Harry Styles, 26, and Olivia Wilde, 36, are a COUPLE! The pair were PHOTOGRAPHED holding hands…and apparently James Corden is the one who help them keep it SECRET FOR WEEKS! And Twitter is MOURNING Harry no longer being single
📲 Harry Styles now officially confirms that the song Olivia by One Direction is about Olivia Wilde and they had to hide their relationship for about 5 years.
congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/jJmFoWoWtj
— HLDaily (@perfectIylwt) January 4, 2021
- Bond girl Tanya Roberts was reported dead by her publicist…but turns out, she’s STILL ALIVE!
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still living SEPARATE? And sources say she wants out, “She’s left with the choice of being a single 40-something year old mom with four kids or staying with her mentally unstable husband who doesn’t respect her.”
- Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” was the MOST PIRATED show of 2020
- VIDEO: Alex Trebek’s final episodes of “Jeopardy!” are airing this week and his message last night will bring tears to your eyes
- A list of celebrities who were “CANCELED” this year includes Ellen DeGeneres, J.K. Rowling, Hilaria Baldwin, Lea Michele, and Kirstie Alley
- Cardi B is “BEGGING” Twitter for forgiveness after allegedly being shadow banned for using explicit language…and this VIDEO of her shutting of “WAP” when her daughter comes into the room is hilarious
- The Rock was proud to be named the MOST LIKEABLE person in the world
- Emma Roberts gave birth to a BABY BOY on Sunday