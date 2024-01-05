Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/5/24)

- PICS & VIDEO: “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, exchange vows during live televised ceremony on ABC…but was it all upstaged when another “Bachelor” alum PROPOSED AT THE WEDDING????
- Shia LaBeouf confirmed into Catholic Church, intends to become a DEACON
- Billie Eilish DEDICATES her “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For”” to “anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, ‘What’s the point? Why am I here? And why am I doing this?’”
- VIDEO: Sandra Bullock fulfilled her partner Bryan Randall’s dying wish, by spreading his ashes on the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in honor of what would’ve been his 58th birthday
- PICS: Halle Berry shares sultry vaca photo…but all viewers can see is the gross pile of poo by her bare feet!
- OMG a Peloton instructor TRASHED Christopher Nolan’s film “Tenet”….and realizing he was TAKING the class! Here’s the NSFW VIDEO!
- PICS: Ben Affleck was spotted shooting what appears to be a Dunkin ad, where he’s trying to balance a huge order, but drops it at his front door
- VIDEO: Did you hear Travis Kelce dishing on his “fun” NYE with Taylor Swift????
- Starting of 2024 with Jeremy Allen posing for Calvin Klein…..here’s PICS and MORE PICS and VIDEO
- Matthew McConaughey is reportedly thinking about LEAVING the “Yellowstone” spinoff since it hasn’t gone anywhere
- Here’s Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco SNUGGLED UP at a Lakers game
- Paris Hilton shares INTIMATE VIDEO of first time she held her son Phoenix
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be AVAILABLE TO STREAM next week on Apple TV+
- VIDEO: “Lisa Frankenstein” starring Cole Sprouse is the directorial debut of Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda, and is written by Diablo Cody (“Juno”)