By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/5/24)

Bachelor Golden Wedding Proposal
  • PICS & VIDEO: “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, exchange vows during live televised ceremony on ABC…but was it all upstaged when another “Bachelor” alum PROPOSED AT THE WEDDING???? 
  • Shia LaBeouf confirmed into Catholic Church, intends to become a DEACON
  • Billie Eilish DEDICATES her “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For”” to “anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, ‘What’s the point? Why am I here? And why am I doing this?’”
  • VIDEO: Sandra Bullock fulfilled her partner Bryan Randall’s dying wish, by spreading his ashes on the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in honor of what would’ve been his 58th birthday
  • PICS: Halle Berry shares sultry vaca photo…but all viewers can see is the gross pile of poo by her bare feet!
  • OMG a Peloton instructor TRASHED Christopher Nolan’s film “Tenet”….and realizing he was TAKING the class! Here’s the NSFW VIDEO!
  • PICS: Ben Affleck was spotted shooting what appears to be a Dunkin ad, where he’s trying to balance a huge order, but drops it at his front door
  • VIDEO: Did you hear Travis Kelce dishing on his “fun” NYE with Taylor Swift????
  • Starting of 2024 with Jeremy Allen posing for Calvin Klein…..here’s PICS and MORE PICS and VIDEO
  •  Matthew McConaughey is reportedly thinking about LEAVING the “Yellowstone” spinoff since it hasn’t gone anywhere
  • Here’s Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco SNUGGLED UP at a Lakers game
  • Paris Hilton shares INTIMATE VIDEO of first time she held her son Phoenix
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be AVAILABLE TO STREAM next week on Apple TV+
  • VIDEO: “Lisa Frankenstein” starring Cole Sprouse is the directorial debut of Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda, and is written by Diablo Cody (“Juno”)

 

 

 

 

 

 