Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/22)

- Kanye West is DATING actress Julia Fox…who did a Barbie/Ken PHOTOSHOOT with Pete Davidson in 2019….and she just LIKED a Kim Kardashian Insta post! As for Kim & Pete, things are getting SUPER SERIOUS!
ok this julia fox / pete davidson paper mag shoot was just brought to my attention and i'm about to go full tin foil hat conspiracy theorist pic.twitter.com/qUz0Amcqb7
— internet baby (@kirkpate) January 5, 2022
- Uhhhhh….People who are obsessed with celebrities are LESS INTELLIGENT
- PICS: Britney Spears posted about having her 1st glass of wine in 13 years!
- “Yellowstone” is shaping up to be the MOST POPULAR CABLE SHOW since “The Walking Dead”
- PICS: Emma Watson’s amazing response to being mistaken for Emma Roberts on the “Harry Potter” reunion special
- Jon Stewart CLARIFIES his ‘Harry Potter’ criticism: “I do not think J.K. Rowling is Anti-Semitic”
- VIDEO: The Rock singing a classic George Michael song is the best thing you’ll see today
- VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ have released their never-before-seen 2012 “Fixer Upper” audition video
- Nicolas Cage QUIT KARAOKE after his “Purple Rain” performance LEAKED because, “Singing is therapy . . . Karaoke’s supposed to be private. It’s like a prayer.”
- Billie Eilish and Kanye West are reportedly going to be HEADLINERS for this year’s Coachella Festival in April
- Betty White will have a PRIVATE FUNERAL...her agent said, she “never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
- Ed Sheeran is planning to do his European tour via ELECTRIC CAMPERVAN with the help of Volkswagen
- Khloé Kardashian gets FLOWERS from sister Kourtney & Travis Barker amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama
- VIDEO: Travis Barker added some rock guitar and drums to Adele’s “Easy On Me”
- Martha Stewart is debuting her 1st VEGAS RESTAURANT inside the Paris Hotel…it’s The Bedford by Martha Stewart and she’s designing it based on her country house in Bedford, New York
- Watch this crazy 1993 AT&T Tom Selleck commercial that predicted the future!