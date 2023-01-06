Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/23)

@kimandnorth
- These are the 2 REASONS Prince Harry’s junk is in the news…one has to do with him attending his brother William’s wedding with a FROSTBITEN PENIS
- ‘We were scared’: Snoop Dogg says Dionne Warwick staged an INTERVENTION for him and Tupac over misogynistic lyrics
- Britney Spears SOLD her new house and moved into her old one!
- VIDEO: Jeremy Renner shares sweet video of his mom and sis lifting his spirits at the hospital
- Edward Norton is direct DESCENDENT of Pocahontas, records confirm
- VIDEO: Keke Palmer has found the cure for acne: Get knocked up
- VIDEO: Diane Keaton turned 77 yesterday and celebrated by singing “Happy Birthday” to herself
- VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth’s son isn’t impressed by his underwater yoga
- VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan has learned to love her freckles
- Miley Cyrus is releasing a NEW ALBUM called “Endless Summer Vacation” on March 10th