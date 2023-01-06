bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/23)

kim north 2
  • North West is dad Kanye’s twin as she dresses up as rapper on TikTok…but Kim K immediately is getting BACKLASH for her role in the video!
  • VIDEO: Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” has publicly come out as gay in a very cute TikTok
  • These are the 2 REASONS Prince Harry’s junk is in the news…one has to do with him attending his brother William’s wedding with a FROSTBITEN PENIS
  • ‘We were scared’: Snoop Dogg says Dionne Warwick staged an INTERVENTION for him and Tupac over misogynistic lyrics
  • Britney Spears SOLD her new house and moved into her old one!
  • VIDEO: Jeremy Renner shares sweet video of his mom and sis lifting his spirits at the hospital
  • Edward Norton is direct DESCENDENT of Pocahontas, records confirm
  • VIDEO: Keke Palmer has found the cure for acne:  Get knocked up
  • Brooklyn Beckham’s beef recipe was roasted for looking “RAW” but his mom, Victoria Beckham, jumped to his defense
  • Chilli from TLC and Matthew Lawrence from “Boy Meets World” are dating, and now Danielle Fishel has blessed this incredible ’90s union
  • VIDEO: Diane Keaton turned 77 yesterday and celebrated by singing “Happy Birthday” to herself
  • VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth’s son isn’t impressed by his underwater yoga
  • VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan has learned to love her freckles
  •  Miley Cyrus is releasing a NEW ALBUM called “Endless Summer Vacation” on March 10th