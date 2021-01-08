Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/8/21)

Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 14, 2019.
VIDEO: Taylor Swift is finally singing about Scooter Braun in bonus “Evermore” track titled “It’s Time to Go” ….”Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He’s got my past frozen behind glass / But I’ve got me”
Tonight is Alex Trebek’s FINAL EPISODE of “Jeopardy!”…and the LAST INTRODUCTION from Johnny Gilbert, 92, who started on the game show with Trebek in 1984