bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/8/21)

Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Mi
Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 14, 2019.
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift is finally singing about Scooter Braun in bonus “Evermore” track titled “It’s Time to Go” ….”Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He’s got my past frozen behind glass / But I’ve got me”
  • Tonight is Alex Trebek’s FINAL EPISODE of “Jeopardy!”…and the LAST INTRODUCTION from Johnny Gilbert, 92, who started on the game show with Trebek in 1984
  • Jamiroquai and Brett Favre DID NOT INVADE the Capitol, But Britney Spears’ EX HUSBAND, Jason Alexander, might have!
  • Gwen Stefani finally got her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ANNULLED by the Catholic church so she can marry Blake Shelton
  • The star of “Queen’s Gambit”, Anya Taylor-Joy, got to keep EVERY OUTFIT she wore on the show!
  • Dababy was ARRESTED for carrying a loaded gun in Beverly Hills yesterday
  • Crystal Hefner reveals she ALMOST DIED during fat transfer surgery
  • PICS: It’s a Bad Bunny thirst trap
  • PICS: Burger King’s “new logo” is just their old logo
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus shares a song she wrote for her dog a couple years ago
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg appeared at All Elite Wrestling Wednesday night, and did an off-the-top-rope splash on a guy
  • Vanna White says she and Pat Sajak NEVER FIGHT probably because, “we don’t see each other for two weeks at a time and then we see each other for a couple of days and then we don’t see each other.”