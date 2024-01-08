Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/8/24)

- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, makes HISTORY as the first indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for best actress and her speech is an absolute much watch!
"This is a historic win, it doesn't belong to just me." – Lily Gladstone wins her first Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for #KillersoftheFlowerMoon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VMHA8rg7LC
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024
- VIDEO: Watch Brie Larson break down IN TEARS meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time! “I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor. And you’ve always meant so much to me”
- The VIRAL GOLDEN GLOBE MOMENTS: Jennifer Lawrence JOKES she’ll leave if she doesn’t win, Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet pack on the PDA, and Taylor Swift does NOT find Jo Koy’s Travis Kelce jokes funny at all! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning 5 AWARDS including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an UPSET VICTORY over “Barbie” for the best musical/comedy
- New York Times ran an entire guest opinion piece of Taylor Swift’s SEXUALITY (read it HERE)…and fans and associates are PISSED!
- ALL THE LOOKS HERE: Margot Robbie went full on Barbie, Taylor Swift stunned in a shimmery acid green custom Gucci, and winner Lily Gladstone, a red carpet newcomer, wore Valentino, a white gown with a black overcoat!
- PICS & VIDEO: Shawn Mendes goes sledding in ONLY his boxers…and we’re cold just watching it!
- Nigel Lythgoe to SIT OUT SEASON after sexual assault accusations from Paula Abdul and others!
- Congrats! Halle Bailey welcomed a BABY BOY with her rapper boyfriend DDG
- “The White Lotus” Season 3 will INCLUDE Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Michelle Monaghan…and their filming in Thailand!
- Eva Longoria says she has a LIFETIME SUPPLY of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos after directing “Flamin’ Hot”
- Rumor is Lana Del Rey and Tyler the Creator will HEADLINE Coachella
- VIDEO: Just a tour of Gwen Stefani’s garden