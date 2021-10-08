Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/08/21)

- Adele shouted ‘SUCK MY D***‘ in museum after being asked about ‘revenge body’….and Adele says her new album is inspired by her DIVORCE and when couples hear it, “a lot of women are going to be like, ‘I’m done.'”
- The #1 trending Halloween costume for BABIES is “Squid Game”
- VIDEO: Madonna admits she turned down the role of Catwoman in “Batman Returns”, she said she also turned down a role in “The Matrix”
- Woody Harrelson reportedly PUNCHED OUT a drunk guy who refused to stop taking photos of him and his daughter at DC’s Watergate Hotel
- Tom Cruise is already practicing one of the CRAZY STUNTS he’s going to do in “Mission: Impossible” Part 8…he’s going to fly an 80-year-old World War 2 biplane in a chase with another old aircraft, and he’s learning to fly it now
- William Shatner made PENIS JOKES about the Blue Origin rocket he’s going into space on
- PICS: For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shannen Doherty is posting some “truthful” photos from her personal journey with the disease
- VIDEO: Barbara Corcoran from “Shark Tank” apologized for making a fat joke about Whoopi Goldberg . . . right to her face on “The View”
- The 25th Bond movie “No Time to Die” is out this weekend. It’s Daniel Craig’s FAREWELL to 007 and his fourth overall
- VIDEO: Brittany Murphy’s mysterious death explored by HBO Documentary
- VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show “Sex, Love and Goop” looks kind of like an upscale version of HBO’s “Real Sex”