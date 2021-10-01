Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/1/21)

- We don’t know if this line up could be more stacked! Super Bowl 56 HALF TIME SHOW will include Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige
- Britney Spears posts totally NUDE PICS as she celebrates the conservatorship hearing with her fiancé Sam in the Pacific!
- And you have to watch this fitness instructor find out during his live stream that Jaime Spears was removed from Britney’s conservatorship!
@thefitnessmarshall
found out the news while we were live #FREEBRITNEY
- VIDEO: Lizzo says twerking helped her embrace the ‘least favorite’ part of her body: ‘My ass can do magic’
- Mick Jagger walked into a dive bar and literally NO ONE NOTICED…not even the couple who had front row seats to the Rolling Stones show
- Daniel Craig apparently just found out that he’s a MEME for saying “Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd” on “Saturday Night Live” last year
- PICS: Hailey Beiber posted some throwback wedding photos to celebrate her anniversary…Justin POSTED about his love for Jesus
- Netflix is promoting Season 2 of that weird dating show “Sexy Beasts” with TERRIBLE REVIEWS, one called it, “A sign of the end times.”
- Scarlett Johansson SETTLED her legal dispute with Disney, but the terms weren’t disclosed
- Shannen Doherty has stage 4 cancer, but she’s STILL WORKING, “The best example that I can continue to set for other people with cancer, and to the outside world who doesn’t have cancer, is to show them what a cancer patient looks like. We are employable.”
- The “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” hits THEATERS TODAY, with James Gandolfini’s son as a young Tony Soprano
- Taylor Swift is releasing the re-recorded version of “Red” A WEEK AHEAD of schedule
- Sylvester Stallone has a director’s cut of “Rocky 4” and it’s hitting theaters for ONE NIGHT ONLY, on November 4th. (Full Story)