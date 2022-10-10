Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/22)

- Tom Cruise is in talks with Universal to film a movie on the International Space Station. And it might involve him becoming, “the first civilian to do a SPACE WALK outside of the space station.”
- The Rock has decided NOT TO RUN for president, “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.”
Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022
- William Shatner’s TRIP TO SPACE filled him with “overwhelming sadness”, “It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered. The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness.”
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian gets BOOED by LA Rams fans at Sunday’s game….but her NEW PODCAST beat out both Joe Rogan and Meghan Markle
- UC Berkeley is offering a CLASS on Nicki Minaj called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip-Hop Feminisms”. It’ll study Nicki’s, “impact in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip-hop feminisms.”
- A new series called “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will bring BACK CONTESTANTS from former seasons…Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will be the judges
- VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne actually danced with Sharon at her birthday part
- Kanye West LOCKED OUT of Twitter following anti-Semitic Tweet…and Lizzo RESPONDS to Kanye’s comments about her on Fox News
- The first look at Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in Tim Burton’s new “Addams Family” spin-off, “Wednesday”! [SCROLL DOWN FOR NEW TRAILER]
- VIDEO: Britney Spears kissing a monkey named Justin Bieber
- PICS: Janet Jackson got to catch up with her niece Paris
- Beyoncé says she DID ask for . . . and receive . . . PERMISSION from Right Said Fred to sample “I’m Too Sexy”
- VIDEO: Watch “Back to the Future” co-stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at New York Comic Con this weekend
- “Community” creator Dan Harmon says Donald Glover will MOST LIKELY return for the movie
- Margot Robbie thinks Lady Gaga will be “INCREDIBLE” as Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel
- Jenna Dewan was HONORED to be part of JoJo Siwa’s gay awakening
- Joni Mitchell is alive & “well” despite People magazine accidentally posting that she had DIED!