By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/22)

LOS ANGELES – APR 10: Tom Cruise arrives to the “Oblivion” Los Angeles Premiere on April 10, 2013 in Hollywood, CA
  • Tom Cruise is in talks with Universal to film a movie on the International Space Station.  And it might involve him becoming, “the first civilian to do a SPACE WALK outside of the space station.”
  • The Rock has decided NOT TO RUN for president, “I love our country and everyone in it.  I also love being a daddy.”

  • William Shatner’s TRIP TO SPACE filled him with “overwhelming sadness”, “It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered.  The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness.”
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian gets BOOED by LA Rams fans at Sunday’s game….but her NEW PODCAST beat out both Joe Rogan and Meghan Markle
  •   UC Berkeley is offering a CLASS on Nicki Minaj called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip-Hop Feminisms”. It’ll study Nicki’s,  “impact in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip-hop feminisms.”
  • A new series called “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will bring BACK CONTESTANTS from former seasons…Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will be the judges
  • VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne actually danced with Sharon at her birthday part
  • Kanye West LOCKED OUT of Twitter following anti-Semitic Tweet…and Lizzo RESPONDS to Kanye’s comments about her on Fox News
  • The first look at Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in Tim Burton’s new “Addams Family” spin-off, “Wednesday”! [SCROLL DOWN FOR NEW TRAILER]
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears kissing a monkey named Justin Bieber
  • PICS: Janet Jackson got to catch up with her niece Paris
  •  Beyoncé says she DID ask for . . . and receive . . . PERMISSION from Right Said Fred to sample “I’m Too Sexy”
  • VIDEO: Watch “Back to the Future” co-stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at New York Comic Con this weekend
  •  “Community” creator Dan Harmon says Donald Glover will MOST LIKELY return for the movie
  • Margot Robbie thinks Lady Gaga will be “INCREDIBLE” as Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel
  • Oddly specific things that look SO FUN IN MOVIES but aren’t in real life
  •  Jenna Dewan was HONORED to be part of JoJo Siwa’s gay awakening
  • Joni Mitchell is alive & “well” despite People magazine accidentally posting that she had DIED!

 