By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/23)

will ferrell usc
  • Will Ferrell DJ’d his son’s FRAT PARTY during family weekend at USC!
  • Wait? Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are apparently “having fun” TOGETHER
  • Gwyneth Paltrow uses her 1999 Academy Award as a LITERAL DOORSTOP at her Hampton’s home!
  • Victoria Beckham has 15 ENGAGMENT RINGS from David Beckham!
  • *NSYNC back on Billboard Charts for the first time since 2002,their  song “Better Place” from “Trolls Band Together” DEBUTED at #25
  • Guillermo del Toro was working on a Jabba the Hut MOVIE but it fell through…he says, “We designed a great world.  We designed great stuff.  We learned.”
  • Here’s how to make Taylor Swift’s famous CHAI COOKIES with cinnamon eggnog icing
  • What does Brody Jenner do when he’s out of cream for his coffee??? Use his fiancé’s BREAST MILK!
  • VIDEO: Just Keanu Reeves being wholesome and playing catch with a 9 year old fan before his concert
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger says he learned to shoot a gun BLINDFOLDED for ‘The Terminator’
  • Here’s the MOST CONTROVERSIAL SONG that was out the year you were born