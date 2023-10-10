Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/23)

- Will Ferrell DJ’d his son’s FRAT PARTY during family weekend at USC!
@lupetwins8803
#usc#uscparentsweekend ❤️💛❤️💛 #fighton✌️ ❤️💛❤️💛
- Wait? Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are apparently “having fun” TOGETHER
- Gwyneth Paltrow uses her 1999 Academy Award as a LITERAL DOORSTOP at her Hampton’s home!
- Victoria Beckham has 15 ENGAGMENT RINGS from David Beckham!
- *NSYNC back on Billboard Charts for the first time since 2002,their song “Better Place” from “Trolls Band Together” DEBUTED at #25
- Guillermo del Toro was working on a Jabba the Hut MOVIE but it fell through…he says, “We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.”
- Here’s how to make Taylor Swift’s famous CHAI COOKIES with cinnamon eggnog icing
- What does Brody Jenner do when he’s out of cream for his coffee??? Use his fiancé’s BREAST MILK!
- VIDEO: Just Keanu Reeves being wholesome and playing catch with a 9 year old fan before his concert
- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he learned to shoot a gun BLINDFOLDED for ‘The Terminator’
- Here’s the MOST CONTROVERSIAL SONG that was out the year you were born