bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/23)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 09: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith arrives for Peacocks Bel-Air Premiere on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, CA
  • Wait, WHAT??? Jada Pinkett Smith just revealed that her and Will Smith have been SECRETLY SEPARATED since 2016 and now live “completely separate lives.” [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Science says being a Swfitie is good for your MENTAL HEALTH! And just an update, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate his birthday TOGETHER with a “chill night”
  • Britney Spears BUSTED for driving without a license or insurance!
  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have SETTLED their custody battle
  • Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s DIVORCE is final…there is a huge payout and a tell-all book ban for Dalton
  • Why does Drake’s album include a sexist comment about Billie Elish’s  BIG “BOOBS” when she’s someone he’s been friends with since she was a kid???
  • Amber Heard’s therapist testified that Jason Momoa showed up DRUNK on the set of “Aquaman 2”, and dressed like Johnny Depp, just to upset Amber
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg’s goal is to be the dumbest person on his team…for a very good reason
  • 50 Cent still thinks Diddy was INVOLVED in Tupac’s murder
  • “Seinfeld” had one of the most controversial finales in the history of TV…and Jerry Seinfeld says there might be a reunion to FIX IT! 
  • John Oliver and Seth Meyers announced a co-headlining RESIDENCY in New York
  • VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers brought their dad on stage to sing the Eagles’ “Desperado” with them!
  • VIDEO: Martha Stewart’s idea of the “very best smores” does NOT include chocolate
  • 98 Degrees has been inspired by Taylor Swift to re-record some of their HITS
  • Gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE at the age of 55…and her daughter is CROWDFUNDING because she’s uninsured