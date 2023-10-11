Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/23)

- Wait, WHAT??? Jada Pinkett Smith just revealed that her and Will Smith have been SECRETLY SEPARATED since 2016 and now live “completely separate lives.” [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- Science says being a Swfitie is good for your MENTAL HEALTH! And just an update, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate his birthday TOGETHER with a “chill night”
- Britney Spears BUSTED for driving without a license or insurance!
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have SETTLED their custody battle
- Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s DIVORCE is final…there is a huge payout and a tell-all book ban for Dalton
- Why does Drake’s album include a sexist comment about Billie Elish’s BIG “BOOBS” when she’s someone he’s been friends with since she was a kid???
- Amber Heard’s therapist testified that Jason Momoa showed up DRUNK on the set of “Aquaman 2”, and dressed like Johnny Depp, just to upset Amber
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg’s goal is to be the dumbest person on his team…for a very good reason
- 50 Cent still thinks Diddy was INVOLVED in Tupac’s murder
- “Seinfeld” had one of the most controversial finales in the history of TV…and Jerry Seinfeld says there might be a reunion to FIX IT!
- John Oliver and Seth Meyers announced a co-headlining RESIDENCY in New York
- VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers brought their dad on stage to sing the Eagles’ “Desperado” with them!
- VIDEO: Martha Stewart’s idea of the “very best smores” does NOT include chocolate
- 98 Degrees has been inspired by Taylor Swift to re-record some of their HITS
- Gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE at the age of 55…and her daughter is CROWDFUNDING because she’s uninsured