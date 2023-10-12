Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/12/23)

- Beyoncé shows up to Taylor Swift’s movie PREMIERE and the night is a “actual fairytale”! See Taylor’s HEARTFELT POST and all the BEST PICS from the red carpet! [SCROLL DOWN FOR HER FULL SPEECH]
- Hollywood’s new possible “IT” COUPLE, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were introduced by his ex Irina Shayk
- Pete Davidson’s latest money-making hobby…selling RARE VHS TAPES and ‘”Rocky” just sold for $27,000
- Did you see that Chris Rock once ASKED OUT Jada Pinkett Smith when he heard rumors she and Will were divorcing????
- Social media sleuths are resurfacing old clips of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, looking for EVIDENCE of their secret, 7-year separation
- Billie Eilish says “Bad Guy” is the STUPIDEST SONG in the world but she still loves it. “[On] that song I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy.”
- PICS: Billy Ray Cyrus marries fiancée Firerose in ‘perfect, ethereal celebration’
- You can GET PAID to watch “Gilmore Girls” and sip pumpkin spice lattes in your underwear!
- Jesse Palmer hopes for a “Golden BACHELORETTE” saying, “There are thousands of women across America deserving of that”
- VIDEO: Camila Cabello and Anna Kendrick trade verses in the new “Trolls Band Together” track, “It Takes Two”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFfRP-3UE9Q