By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/13/23)

  • Harry Styles reportedly “HEAD OVER HEELS” for Canadian actress Taylor Russell
  • PICS: Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with his mom and her new game day BFF, Brittany Mahomes! Here’s the CHIEFS GEAR Taylor Swift wore to the game!
  • REVIEWS are in for Taylor Swift’s movie…and they are mostly really good!
  • Offset showers Cardi B with nearly HALF A MILLION dollars’ worth of Hermès bags for her birthday
  • Sophie Turner UNFOLLOWS Priyanka Chopra on Instagram amid Joe Jonas divorce
  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith hadn’t CALLED HER “WIFE” in years before Oscars slap
  • Twitter LOST IT over Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm’s sex scene on “The Morning Show”
  • The contestant who got smashed between two exploding cars in mid-air, then fell 20 feet to the ground, while practicing a stunt for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” SURVIVED and is now SUING THE SHOW!
  • Mary Lou Retton’s former ‘DWTS’ partner reveals HEARTFELT EXCHANGE amid her hospitalization
  • We’ve got the BTS army covered for the holidays with the new LEGO “DYNAMITE” SET!
  • VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Changes the World Through Candy in Thrilling New “Wonka” Trailer
  • Adam Sandler and Bill Burr are talking CLASSROOM PETS in Trailer for Leo: Watch

 