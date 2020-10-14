bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/14/20)

playhouse
  • Lebron James’ 5 year old daughter has a playhouse that we would legit like to move into!

  • Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich reportedly has a SONG coming out about their relationship….and he’s already been SPOTTED with Sonika Vaid from “American Idol”
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato has released a snippet of her new inspirational song
  • VIDEO: Check out Snoop Dogg’s Lakers Championship tattoo that includes a tribute to Kobe
  • PICS: Joe Jonas has a new neck tattoo…a keyhole with what looks like his wife Sophie Turner’s eye peeking out
  • VIDEO: Watch Tom Cruise speed around the streets of Rome in a BMW with no doors!
  • Bella Hadid is DATING Jack Nicholson’s grandson!
  • Justin Bieber’s crocs SOLD OUT in a half hour…and fans are upset!
  • Ludacris is doing an ANIMATED KIDS’ MUSICAL show called “Karma’s World”
  • PICS: DANG! Blue Ivy did Tina Knowles Halloween makeup & it’s seriously impressive!
  • Tracee Ellis Ross say she’s “HAPPILY SINGLE” and enjoying her own company
  • NSFW VIDEO: Cardi B says she “accidentally” posted a topless picture of herself lying on the couch
  • Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson name their WORST ONSCREEN KISS
  • VIDEO: Watch Hozier surprise a street musician who was playing “Take Me to Church”
  • The Eddie Murphy sequel “Coming 2 America” might be coming TO AMAZON instead of theaters
  • VIDEO: Here’s the start up sound for the new Playstation 5 out Nov. 12th
  • Gal Gadot says she was only trying to, “send LIGHT AND LOVE to the world” with that celebrity “Imagine” video…but she adds that it “didn’t transcend”
  • Conchata Ferrel of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mystic Pizza” dies at 77

Stevie Nicks take on the TikTok “Dream” challenge

@stevienicks

Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420doggface208

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

 

 

 

 

 