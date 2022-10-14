Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/14/22)

- A horror movie called “Terrifier 2” is reportedly so extreme it’s making people cry, THROW UP and pass out in the theaters! WATCH TRAILER HERE
- Jack Black had the most awesome INTERACTION with a young “School of Rock” fan
- The new Blink-182 single, with Tom Delonge, called “Edging” is NSWF and HERE!
- WHAT? Akon has apparently admitted that he used to use his look-alike brother as a DOUBLE when he was overbooked on shows
- Kevin Bacon, Dan Levy, Kirsten Dunst, Jason Momoa, and George Clooney read “MEAN TWEETS” for Jimmy Kimmel’s 14th installment
- American Music Awards nominations are out! Bad Bunny LEADS with eight nominations, followed by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Drake with six.
- Drake and The Weeknd are SNUBBING the Grammy’s by refusing to even submit for an award
- Lizzo says she played James Madison’s flute because, “I don’t want to leave history in the hands of people who uphold oppression and racism. My job as someone who has a platform is to RESHAPE HISTORY“
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their married red carpet debut!
- Victoria Beckham got her tattoo of David’s initials REMOVED from her wrist, but only because she didn’t like the way it looked anymore
- A VIRAL TikTok featuring “House of the Dragon” actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke might have more people drinking Negroni Sbagliatos
- ‘The Crown’ stars and creatives “ON EDGE” as date nears for filming of Princess Diana’s death in Paris
- PICS: Kevin Hart’s father passed away
- Melissa McCarthy initiated the SEX TALK with her daughter while they were picking up dog poop in the backyard “At least I was just like, let me be awkward and get through it.”
- Netflix’s new AD-SUPPORTED tier will be available on November 3rd, and it’ll cost $7 a month
- VIDEO: The trailer for “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” starring Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball and Lashana Lynch from “No Time to Die” as Miss Honey