Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/15/21)

Adele got BRUTALLY HONEST about her divorce in her new song “Easy on Me”…and fans can’t get enough!!! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL MUSIC VIDEO]
Coldplay’s eco-friendly tour to be powered by an ELECTRICITY GENERATING DANCE FLOOR, Chris Martin when he says jump up & down, ‘I literally really need you to jump up and down. Because if you don’t, then the lights go out.”
Demi Lovato and Neil deGrasse Tyson got into a TWITTER FIGHT over the word “aliens”… “Aliens have no feelings’
Megan Thee Stallion is coming out with her own “HOTTIE SAUCE” at Popeyes
VIDEO: Billie Eilish called out Jimmy Kimmel to his face for making her look stupid in a previous interview!
PICS: Congrats! Lance Bass and his husband welcomed their babies
Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda has SPOKEN OUT about the viral video of the impersonator, “Y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”
Kesha will explore HAUNTED PLACES in a Discovery+ series called “Conjuring Kesha”
Matt Damon let his kids give him a RED MOHAWK when they were living in Ireland
Carole Baskin is investigating the treatment of BIG CATS at Joe Exotic’s former zoo in a new docuseries for Discovery+
TikTok star Addison Rae gets ACCOUNT BACK after ban…which is not the case for smaller creators