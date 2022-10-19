Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/19/22)

- Matthew Perry opens up about SURVIVING ADDICTION & finding hope after he was in a coma for 2 weeks with only a “2% chance to live”!
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive' https://t.co/Y98x0pnxlC pic.twitter.com/q2rrc0bnYG
- Olivia Wilde is sharing her special SALAD DRESSING RECIPE…which is from a classic novel about divorce! And YIKES, the nanny is spilling MORE STORIES which Olivia & Jason say are not true!
- Camila Cabello tried a dating app for 24 hours, but deleted it because she can’t trust guys’ intentions! VIDEO HERE
- The producers of “House of the Dragon” can’t believe you’re LUSTING after Daemon Targaryen, “I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ . . . You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.”
- President Biden joined Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on their “SmartLess” PODCAST! The episode airs on the 26th on Amazon Music
- “The Daily Show” might replace Trevor Noah with MULTIPLE HOSTS
- The “Charlie Brown” Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials will be EXCLUSIVE to Apple TV+ this year. But there will be a brief window where non-subscribers can stream them for free.
- The mother of George Floyd’s daughter is suing Kanye West on her behalf for $250 MILLION and has sent a cease & desist
- PICS: Meghan Markle covers Variety magazine, opens up about grieving Queen Elizabeth and hints at Harry’s troubles with family
- Zoe Kravitz CO-WROTE two of the songs on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album
- The BEST EMO SONGS of all time, according to “Variety”
- VIDEO: The trailer for the “Teletubbies” reboot, with Tituss Burgess as the narrator…it hits Netflix on November 14th
- Sigourney Weaver has no problem with Selena Gomez REBOOTING “Working Girl”
- VIDEO: The first trailer for Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales”
- 14% of people actually BELIEVE that what they see on reality TV shows is always or often real
- Check out the first trailer for “Creed 3”