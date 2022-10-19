bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/19/22)

matthew perry 3
  • Matthew Perry opens up about SURVIVING ADDICTION & finding hope after he was in a coma for 2 weeks with only a “2% chance to live”!

  • Olivia Wilde is sharing her special SALAD DRESSING RECIPE…which is from a classic novel about divorce! And YIKES, the nanny is spilling MORE STORIES which Olivia & Jason say are not true!
  • Camila Cabello tried a dating app for 24 hours, but deleted it because she can’t trust guys’ intentions! VIDEO HERE
  • The producers of “House of the Dragon” can’t believe you’re LUSTING after Daemon Targaryen, “I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ . . . You got me.  He ain’t Paul Rudd.”
  • President Biden joined Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on their “SmartLess” PODCAST!  The episode airs on the 26th on Amazon Music
  • “The Daily Show” might replace Trevor Noah with MULTIPLE HOSTS
  • The “Charlie Brown” Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials will be EXCLUSIVE to Apple TV+ this year.  But there will be a brief window where non-subscribers can stream them for free.
  • The mother of George Floyd’s daughter is suing Kanye West on her behalf for $250 MILLION and has sent a cease & desist
  • PICS: Meghan Markle covers Variety magazine, opens up about grieving Queen Elizabeth and hints at Harry’s troubles with family
  • Zoe Kravitz CO-WROTE two of the songs on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album
  • The BEST EMO SONGS of all time, according to “Variety”
  • VIDEO: The trailer for the “Teletubbies” reboot, with Tituss Burgess as the narrator…it hits Netflix on November 14th
  •  Sigourney Weaver has no problem with Selena Gomez REBOOTING “Working Girl”
  • VIDEO: The first trailer for Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • 14% of people actually BELIEVE that what they see on reality TV shows is always or often real
  • Check out the first trailer for “Creed 3”

 