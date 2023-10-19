Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/19/23)

Travis Kelce did BUY A NEW HOUSE….it’s a $6 million Kansas City estate and it’s all so he and Taylor Swift can have more privacy! And hearing him talk about what his weekend with Taylor, pushing security guards and what SNL was like FULL PODCAST HERE
PICS: Billie Eilish debuts massive abstract back tattoo in new Insta post!
Britney Spears admits she CHEATED on Justin Timberlake in new book and describes him strumming his guitar as she CRIED ABOUT ABORTION on the bathroom floor. And Britney posted another VIDEO of her dancing with what she says are fake knives
Julia Fox on dating Kanye West, “I didn’t sign up to have TWO BABIES“
Kim Kardashian reveals her daughter North, 10, IGNORES all her younger siblings and ‘lives her life like an only child’
Here we go again….Netflix JACKS UP PRICES of its Premium plan from $20 to $23 and the Basic plan is going from $10 to $12
PICS: There’s a new wax statue of the The Rock in France and it’s just not right
John Stamos opens up about being SEXUALLY ABUSED by his babysitter in his new memoir
According to Movieweb.com, here are the BEST ANIMATED DISNEY characters….no shocker that Mickey Mouse is #1
Nepo baby Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t like the term “NEPO BABY”
VIDEO: A Sylvester Stallone documentary called “Sly” is hitting Netflix on November 3rd