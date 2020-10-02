Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/2/20)

- “SNL” just unveiled JIM CARREY as Joe Biden! Will you be watching??? Maya Rudolph returns as Kamala Harris! Chris Rock is hosting & Meghan Thee Stallion is the musical guest
- BIKINI PICS of Kylie Jenner resulted in 50,000 new voter registrations
- Shia LaBeouf is in trouble for STEALING a guy’s hat!
- Nicki Minaj had HER BABY on Wednesday. There’s no word yet on the name or sex.
- Jessica Alba revealed that when she guest-starred on “Beverly Hills 90210”, she wasn’t allowed to make EYE CONTACT with the cast
- VIDEO: Kasey Musgraves is guest starring on “Scooby Doo”
- Jim Parsons says his COVID-19 battle lasted “A MONTH to 6 WEEKS”
- PICS: Fans think Justin Bieber is teasing a line of crocs
- VIDEO: Jeff Daniels has a new song called “The Trumpty Dumpty Blues”
- PICS: Ciara posted a picture of herself and Vanessa Bryant breastfeeding together
- VIDEO: Billie Eilish released a video for the new James Bond theme, “No Time to Die”
- PICS: “Home Improvement” stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn have begun shooting their new History Channel show “Assembly Required”
- Hugh Jackman knows how to sell boots
-