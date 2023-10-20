bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (10/20/23)

  • VIDEO: North West reveals on TikTok that she’s dyslexic and asks everyone if she should drop an album
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “all in” and he plans to JOIN HER on her international tour! And Taylor wore a lace top for a GIRLS NIGHT with Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Keleigh Sperry
  • Ken Jennings reveals his SECRET to winning on “Jeopardy” has everything to do with rhythm!
  •  Will Smith called his relationship with Jada Pinkett a “SLOPPY PUBLIC EXPERIMENT in unconditional love” and added that it’s “brutiful”
  • Hold on, WHAT? ONLY 23% of Americans say they are fans of Taylor Swift or Beyoncé
  • Don’t plan on seeing any celebs dressed as Barbie or Wednesday this Halloween! SAF-AFTRA asks striking actors to avoid certain HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
  • Britney Spears says she and Colin Farrell were “ALL OVER EACH OTHER” during a whirlwind 2-week fling in 2003
  • Lupita Nyong’o  emotional statement confirms her split from partner Selema Masekela, “‘I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by DECEPTION
  • LISTEN: Charli XCX and Sam Smith’s new song “In the City”
  • VIDEO: Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday for her 30 year music career
  • Here are the 25 BEST MONSTER MOVIES according to Entertainment Weekly
  • PICS: Paris Hilton took her baby Phoenix to New York City for the first time
  • VIDEO: Wait what???? Kim Kardashian has 30,000 pieces in her closet!!! It looks more like a warehouse and has sparked BACKLASH, “That’s really sickening”
  • Missy Elliott DONATED $50,000 to help 26 families cover past-due rent in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia
  • VIDEO: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You”

 