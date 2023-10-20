Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/20/23)

- VIDEO: North West reveals on TikTok that she’s dyslexic and asks everyone if she should drop an album
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “all in” and he plans to JOIN HER on her international tour! And Taylor wore a lace top for a GIRLS NIGHT with Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Keleigh Sperry
- Ken Jennings reveals his SECRET to winning on “Jeopardy” has everything to do with rhythm!
- Will Smith called his relationship with Jada Pinkett a “SLOPPY PUBLIC EXPERIMENT in unconditional love” and added that it’s “brutiful”
- Hold on, WHAT? ONLY 23% of Americans say they are fans of Taylor Swift or Beyoncé
- Don’t plan on seeing any celebs dressed as Barbie or Wednesday this Halloween! SAF-AFTRA asks striking actors to avoid certain HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
- Britney Spears says she and Colin Farrell were “ALL OVER EACH OTHER” during a whirlwind 2-week fling in 2003
- Lupita Nyong’o emotional statement confirms her split from partner Selema Masekela, “‘I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by DECEPTION“
- LISTEN: Charli XCX and Sam Smith’s new song “In the City”
- VIDEO: Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday for her 30 year music career
- Here are the 25 BEST MONSTER MOVIES according to Entertainment Weekly
- PICS: Paris Hilton took her baby Phoenix to New York City for the first time
- VIDEO: Wait what???? Kim Kardashian has 30,000 pieces in her closet!!! It looks more like a warehouse and has sparked BACKLASH, “That’s really sickening”
- Missy Elliott DONATED $50,000 to help 26 families cover past-due rent in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia
- VIDEO: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You”