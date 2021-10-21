Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/21/21)

- Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show helps COUPLES IN THE BEDROOM
- Zach Galifinakis’ kids have no idea he’s a famous actor, “They don’t even know . . . They think I’m an ASSISTANT LIBRARIAN somewhere.”
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian posted more GORGEOUS engagement photos
- The Wiggles reunite for an ADULTS ONLY arena tour!
- TV “Batwoman” star Ruby Rose accuses the show’s network and studio on Wednesday of running an ABUSIVE AND DANGEROUS workplace
- Dr. Dre was served divorce papers AT THE CEMENTARY after his grandmother’s funeral!
- VIDEO: Kellan Lutz And Ashley Greene recreated their “Twilight” baseball scene
- William Shatner thought it was ‘a joke’ that the Halloween mask was BASED ON HIS FACE
- Billie Eilish is releasing her debut FRAGRANCE next month…it’s a mix of vanilla, cocoa, and soft spices and is packaged in a bottle shaped like a woman’s bust
- “Spy Kids” star Alexa PenaVega accidentally SEVERED her 2 year old’s finger
- Cardi B GOES WILD after discovering that the star of ‘You’ knows who she is
- Here’s why actors always use empty coffee cups…and here’s how Hollywood FAKES SMOKING cigarettes
@davidwma
Reply to @jankaknaj Drinking coffee naturally on screen should have its own Oscar #behindthescenes #foodstyling #movieprops #learnontiktok #coffee
A list of the BEST OPENING SCENES in horror movies includes: “Jaws” . . . “Scream” . . . and the 1978 “Halloween”