bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/23/20)

2017 Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK NY – MAY 01 2017: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art
  • Did Blake Lively just Photoshop Louboutin heels on her feet???? Ryan Reynolds posted a pic of them dropping off their ballots & she’s barefoot…but she reposted & added some heels!

  • PICS: Watch Dylan Sprouse play an escort in a short film called “Daddy”!
  • Jennifer Lawrence says that when her friends sleepover, they share her bed . . . and her husband gets BOUNCED
  • PICS: KFC just trolled Prince William in the best way ever!
  • PICS: Mattel’s new Elton John Barbie is amazing!
  • Unfortunately, Frankie Muniz will not name his child MALCOM
  • Natalie Portman wrote a book that reimagines some CLASSIC FABLES like “The Tortoise and the Hare” with more female characters
  • Scarlett Johansson will star in “Bride”, a more FEMINIST take on “The Bride of Frankenstein”
  • PICS: Charlie Puth and his dog just getting a massage
  • PICS: Here’s The Rock at age 11 wearing his dad wrestling trunks
  • Tim Burton is developing a LIVE ACTION “Adams Family” movie
  • Mindy Kaling wins the “How It Started” memes…and BJ Novaks comment is the sweetest, “I like both.”

View this post on Instagram

So yeah, it’s going pretty well. How about you?

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 

 