Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/27/20)

- Drake turned 34 over the weekend…but fans are freaking out over the party menu because it featured mac n cheese WITH RAISINS!
@Drake, you and whoever catered your party got some explaining to do homie. WHO DEADASS PUTS RAISINS IN MAC & CHEESE? pic.twitter.com/9oM33SWSAq
— Cordell Taylor (@ImCordellTaylor) October 25, 2020
- Someone ROBBED Conan O’Brien’s theater!
- Tom Holland BEGINS FILMING “Spider-Man 3” and fans are losing it!
Tom Holland says it's time for 'Spider-Man 3' 🕸 pic.twitter.com/WQIA6LkuoU
— Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) October 26, 2020
- PICS: Lizzo has red hair and it looks amazing!
- Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant, she won’t KNOW THE GENDER until they turn 18
- Kazakhstan is finally accepting “Borat” and using the phrase “VERY NICE” as part of their tourism ads
- DWTS Cheryl Burke suffers HEAD INJURY during rehearsal
- Cardi B addresses the RIDICULOUS IDEA that her Birkin bag collection is ‘devaluing’ the brand
- Hilary Duff announces she’s PREGNANT with her 3rd child
- VIDEO: The Rock singing “Happy Birthday” to his mom is the sweetest!
- A #1 song written by a SOLO SONGWRITER is a thing of the past….The last song written by just one person to reach #1 was Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”, which he wrote