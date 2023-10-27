Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/27/23)

By Brooke Fox |
- Ed Sheeran caught on flight that “descended into chaos” after DRUNK PASSENGER hurled racist abuse!
- Welcome to the BILLIONAIRE’s club Taylor Swift! Her total net worth just reached $1.1 billion! Plus, the 399 pound TAYLOR SWIFT PUMPKIN that is going viral! And Taylor addresses rumors about her SEXUALITY
- Justin Timberlake TURNS OFF COMMENTS on Instagram following and is CANCELLING GIGS amid backlash from Britney Spear’s book…and her ex Sam Asghari BREAKS HIS SILENCE after being called a “gift from God”
- Kylie Jenner accused of STEALING DESIGNS from Betsy Johnson for her new clothing company, Khy
- Paris Hilton had 45 DRESSES ready for her wedding . . . but she “only” wore six of them
- PICS: Meet Kim Kardashian’s British manny
- VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj offers detailed response to New Yorker story that he allegedly fabricated or exaggerated stories of racism
- Jada Pinkett Smith is saying that she and Will Smith ENDED THEIR SEPARATION on the night of the Oscars…and fans are tired of it
- Jason Momoa REUNITED with his old high school girlfriend after she waited in line at his meet-and-greet to say hi…and then she turned him down after he offered to take her out for a DRINK!
- Taylor Swift leads the Billboard Music Award NOMINATIONS with 20, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 each
- VIDEO: John Stamos has a great hype man for his new book . . . his 5-year-old son Billy
- Meg Ryan once took a trip with Carrie Fisher . . . to the town of DILDO
- VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for the horror comedy “Lisa Frankenstein” . . . written by Diablo Cody and directed by Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda