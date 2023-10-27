bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/27/23)

Ed Sheeran is seen at the ‘Songwriter’ press conference during the 68th Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 23, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
  • Ed Sheeran caught on flight that “descended into chaos” after DRUNK PASSENGER hurled racist abuse!
  • Welcome to the BILLIONAIRE’s club Taylor Swift! Her total net worth just reached $1.1 billion! Plus, the 399 pound TAYLOR SWIFT PUMPKIN that is going viral! And Taylor addresses rumors about her SEXUALITY
  • Justin Timberlake TURNS OFF COMMENTS on Instagram following and is CANCELLING GIGS amid backlash from Britney Spear’s book…and her ex Sam Asghari BREAKS HIS SILENCE after being called a “gift from God”
  • Kylie Jenner accused of STEALING DESIGNS from Betsy Johnson for her new clothing company, Khy
  • Paris Hilton had 45 DRESSES ready for her wedding . . . but she “only” wore six of them
  • PICS: Meet Kim Kardashian’s British manny
  • VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj offers detailed response to New Yorker story that he allegedly fabricated or exaggerated stories of racism
  • Jada Pinkett Smith is saying that she and Will Smith ENDED THEIR SEPARATION on the night of the Oscars…and fans are tired of it
  • Jason Momoa REUNITED with his old high school girlfriend after she waited in line at his meet-and-greet to say hi…and then she turned him down after he offered to take her out for a DRINK!
  • Taylor Swift leads the Billboard Music Award NOMINATIONS with 20, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 each
  • VIDEO: John Stamos has a great hype man for his new book . . . his 5-year-old son Billy
  • Meg Ryan once took a trip with Carrie Fisher . . . to the town of DILDO
  • VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for the horror comedy “Lisa Frankenstein” . . . written by Diablo Cody and directed by Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda