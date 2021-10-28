Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/28/21)

- VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her sex life with Will Smith again & fans are LOSING IT: “I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month“…but she has TWEETED A STATEMENT saying that she and Will have “never had an issue in the bedroom’
- There’s a Kidz Bop VERSION of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Lil Nas X is speechless over the hilarious lyric changes
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 27, 2021
- Twitter is calling the new Buzz Lightyear movie, “Lightyear” a “VISUAL MASTERPIECE“….It’s an origin story for the character and has CHRIS EVANS as the voice of Buzz . . . not Tim Allen
- Olivia Rodrigo says that President Biden gave her a SHOE HORN when she visited the White House
- Angelina Jolie avoided questions about her RELATIONSHIP with The Weeknd
- Dax Shepard explains why he won’t ‘police’ his daughters’ SEX LIVES
- We all have a JENNIFER ANNISTON NEURON in our brains! One doc on TikTok is going viral for talking about this 2015 RESEARCH REPORT
@dr.brein
Reply to @sallycooper51 Jennifer Aniston #greenscreen #neuroscience my captions are broken 😑