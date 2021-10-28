bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/28/21)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Gemini Man’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on October 6, 2019.
  • VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her sex life with Will Smith again & fans are LOSING IT: “I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month“…but she has TWEETED A STATEMENT  saying that she and Will have “never had an issue in the bedroom’
  • There’s a Kidz Bop VERSION of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Lil Nas X is speechless over the hilarious lyric changes

  • Twitter is calling the new Buzz Lightyear movie, “Lightyear” a “VISUAL MASTERPIECE“….It’s an origin story for the character and has CHRIS EVANS as the voice of Buzz . . . not Tim Allen
  • Olivia Rodrigo says that President Biden gave her a SHOE HORN when she visited the White House
  • Angelina Jolie avoided questions about her RELATIONSHIP with The Weeknd
  • Dax Shepard explains why he won’t ‘police’ his daughters’ SEX LIVES
  • We all have a JENNIFER ANNISTON NEURON in our brains! One doc on TikTok is going viral for talking about this 2015 RESEARCH REPORT
@dr.brein

Reply to @sallycooper51 Jennifer Aniston #greenscreen #neuroscience my captions are broken 😑

♬ Winter / Chill / R & B_No517 – table_1

  • VIDEO: Adam Levine explains why he recoiled when a fan jumped on stage and hugged him!
  • PICS: Kris Jenner shared a look back at some of the family’s Halloween costumes over the years