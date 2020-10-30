Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/30/20)

- It’s here!!! Ariana Grande’s NEW ALBUM!! Critics say it’s the “horniest music of the year??”
- Jwoww wins Halloween with a STRANGER THINGS FAMILY COSTUME!
Happy Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/zoTWVUFBEo
— JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 30, 2020
- Hasley looks AMAZING even as a CORPSE BRIDE!
It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any… pic.twitter.com/0hDueZWAcN
— h (@halsey) October 29, 2020
- Have you seen the Kardashian’s Halloween COSTUMES?
Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/eYl2fZsyN3
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2020
go go power rangers pic.twitter.com/wzCsrbDXmc
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 30, 2020
- Kanye surprises Kim with a HOLOGRAM of her father for her birthday!
- Matthew McConaughey won’t let his kids say these these 3 WORDS!?!
- Jamie Lee Curtis faces off against Michael Myers in new Halloween Kills trailer