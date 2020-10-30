bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/30/20)

ariana
  • It’s here!!! Ariana Grande’s NEW ALBUM!! Critics say it’s the “horniest music of the year??”

  • Hasley looks AMAZING even as a CORPSE BRIDE!

  • Have you seen the Kardashian’s Halloween COSTUMES?

  • Check out more CELBRITY COSTUMES HERE
  • Kanye surprises Kim with a HOLOGRAM of her father for her birthday!
  • Matthew McConaughey won’t let his kids say these these 3 WORDS!?!
  • Jamie Lee Curtis faces off against Michael Myers in new Halloween Kills trailer
  • It’s Selena Gomez first year VOTING and she made a voting playlist
  • Cake Boss, Buddy Vaslastro, is back to work… But with NO HANDS?!
  • Sam Smith released his NEW ALBUM Love goes!