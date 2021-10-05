Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/5/21)

- Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 BILLION yesterday because of Facebook being down…if you needed anyone to feel really sorry for [SCROLL DOWN FOR WHISTLEBLOWER INTERVIEW]
- Reports are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West are “REBUILDING THE FOUNDATION” of their relationship
- VIDEO: Britney Spears addressed the #FreeBritney movement on Instagram yesterday, thanking them for their, quote, “constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship.”
- YIKES! Lizzo was caught on video telling Chris Brown that he’s her, “favorite person in the whole [effing] world.” and fans are NOT HAPPPY
- Netflix and Howard University are establishing a $5.4 million SCHOLARSHIP in honor of Chadwick Boseman
- Ben Affleck, “I’m VERY HAPPY. It is a very happy time in my life, life is good”
- PICS: Adele seems to be confirming that she’s got new music on the way
- LISTEN: Check out a teaser for the new Coldplay and Selena Gomez song, “Let Somebody Go”…it’s coming out on Coldplay’s new album October 15th
.@coldplay pic.twitter.com/PUEqtREHKS
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 4, 2021
- Oprah has only 3 CLOSE FRIENDS, Gayle King, Maria Shriver, and her personal trainer Bob Greene, she says, “Surround yourself with someone who is as happy for your happiness as you are for your happiness . . . You need friends that are happy in their own lives so that they can actually be authentically happy for you.”
- PICS: Kim Kardashian says her favorite couples are Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian &…their brother Rob????
- Apple TV+ has a “Peanuts” New Year’s Eve SPECIAL in the works
- VIDEO: Most people would love to have Morgan Freeman narrate their lives, but Dave Chappelle’s got no time for it in a new preview for his Netflix special “The Closer”
- There’s a petition to change the name of Lee County Florida to BRUCE LEE County
- Shannen Doherty won $6.3 million in her lawsuit against State Farm, which refused to pay up when her house was damaged by a WILDFIRE in 2018
- PICS: Singer Jake Shears joined Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos for a thirst trap
- Clint Eastwood won a $6.1 million judgment against a Lithuanian CBD COMPANY that was using his likeness
- Kiera Knightley will star in a movie about the Boston Strangler MURDERS of the 1960s
- VIDEO: Watch Andrew Garfield sing in the trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “tick . . . tick . . . BOOM!”