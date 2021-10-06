Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/6/21)

By Brooke Fox |
- Meghan Trainor and her husband had the plumbers install SIDE BY SIDE TOILETS so they can go together
- Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special “Closer” SPARKS BACKLASH from the LGBTQ+ community and is getting roasted by critics …..”aggressive gags & FEEBLE PROTESTS“, “uses comedy to VEIL BIGOTRY“, “BORING & transphobic”
- PICS: Britney Spears puts “scathing” family on blast in new Insta post!
- EEK! Adele teased her NEW SINGLE “Easy on Me” that’s coming out next week! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Gwyneth Paltrow came out with a supplement called “DTF” to boost a WOMEN’S LIBIDO
- Justin Bieber is getting into the cannabis business with a line of PRE ROLLED JOINTS...they’re called Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palm
- Netflix is now selling official “Squid Game” MERCHANDISE
- The Jonas Brothers started selling ARTISANAL POPCORN. It’s actually a secret recipe that the dad of their former bass player would make.
- The new Tilda Swinton movie is going to be in theaters . . . FOREVER???
- VIDEO: Corey Feldman HOLOGRAM is real . . . and Corey says it’s “coming soon.”
- PICS: Adam Levine got a butterfly tattoo on his throat
- Lindsay Lohan is launching a PODCAST
- The “Sex and the City” REVIVAL will be called “And Just Like That”, and it’s launching on HBO Max in December
- Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay Denise Richards CHILD SUPPORT