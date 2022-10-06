Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/6/22)

- That VIRAL “Stranger Things” Halloween display has been forced to SHUT DOWN after neighbors complained about all the people coming to see it! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO OF HOUSE]
@horrorprops
- 48 year old Hilary Swank is PREGNANT with twins…and they’re due on her late father’s BIRTHDAY!
- Survivors of 1994 killing that’s now subject of Kim Kardashian’s Spotify podcast say no one contacted them – and insist the man she’s trying to free IS guilty… because they SAW HIM DO IT
- Harry Styles fans are already CAMPING OUT for his L.A. show on HALLOWEEN!
- Kanye West is reportedly BAFFLED by the bad response his “White Lives Matter” design at Paris Fashion Week. Source says he was trying to make a point and “He doesn’t understand why people aren’t seeing that.”
- PICS: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding ring
- Alec Baldwin has settled with the husband of the “Rust” cinematographer killed, and filming will RESUME
- Cheryl Burke from “Dancing with the Stars” and her ex husband are heading to court for a custody battle over their DOG Ysabella
- Reese Witherspoon and Build-a-Bear are making a “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” MOVIE
- Christian Bale said other actors only get roles when Leonardo DiCaprio TURNS THEM DOWN
- One Texas mom is warning parents about watching “Hocus Pocus 2”, “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any TYPE OF SPELL that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”
- Even though he’s lost weight, Fat Joe won’t CHANGE HIS NAME, because he’s spent millions of dollars building his brand
- Here’s the trailer for David Harbour as a crime-fighting Santa Claus in “Violent Night”