bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/7/21)

LOS ANGELES - SEP 14: Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Primetime
LOS ANGELES – SEP 14: Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
  • There is an entire website dedicated to celebrity feet….and Kim Kardashian was very excited to learn that her WikiFeet PROFILE boasts 5 stars!
  • Doja Cat got candid about her demanding schedule saying, “I’M NOT HAPPY”
  • Jamie Spears and his buddies SCAMMED Britney Spears out of millions!
  • VIDEO: Cardi B showed off the baby gift she got from Selena Gomez
  • BTS’ “Love Myself” campaign with the U.N. and UNICEF has raised $3.6 million to COMBAT BULLYING
  • Ed Sheeran teased that he’s coming out with a CHRISTMAS SONG with Elton John!
  • HORROR MOVIE FACTS include: “The Exorcist” being the first horror movie to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar . . . “Psycho” is the first American film to show a toilet . . . and an actual witch was hired as a consultant for “The Craft”
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber hated the “Cats” movie so much, that he went out and bought a DOG
  •  YouTube REMOVED R Kelly’s official channels . . . but his songs and albums are still on YouTube Music
  • Angelina Jolie  sold her stake in the $164 MILLION WINE label she shared with Brad Pitt
  • PICS: Renee Zellweger  is wearing a fat suit to play real-life convicted killer Pam Hupp for a new NBC series called “The Thing About Pam”
  • Back when Paris Hilton was out partying around the clock, her mom Kathy used to track her down by CALLING THE DESK at the “New York Post”
  •  “Nailed It!” came out with an OFFICIAL COOKBOOK for us amateurs
  • VIDEO: Larry the Cable Guy was the Baby on “The Masked Singer“…he sang a unique version of the “Flintstones” theme