Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/7/21)

Jamie Spears and his buddies SCAMMED Britney Spears out of millions!
VIDEO: Cardi B showed off the baby gift she got from Selena Gomez
BTS’ “Love Myself” campaign with the U.N. and UNICEF has raised $3.6 million to COMBAT BULLYING
Ed Sheeran teased that he’s coming out with a CHRISTMAS SONG with Elton John!
HORROR MOVIE FACTS include: “The Exorcist” being the first horror movie to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar . . . “Psycho” is the first American film to show a toilet . . . and an actual witch was hired as a consultant for “The Craft”
Andrew Lloyd Webber hated the “Cats” movie so much, that he went out and bought a DOG
YouTube REMOVED R Kelly’s official channels . . . but his songs and albums are still on YouTube Music
Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the $164 MILLION WINE label she shared with Brad Pitt
PICS: Renee Zellweger is wearing a fat suit to play real-life convicted killer Pam Hupp for a new NBC series called “The Thing About Pam”
Back when Paris Hilton was out partying around the clock, her mom Kathy used to track her down by CALLING THE DESK at the “New York Post”