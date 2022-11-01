Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/1/22)

- Migos rapper Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was SHOT AND KILLED in Houston last night. Tributes are FLOODING in after the heartbreaking news.
- PICS: Heidi Klum as a life size worm is something we will never unsee! All hail the Queen of Halloween!
@heidiklum
#HeidiHalloween2022 !! 🪱🪱🪱
- VIDEO: Post Malone goes viral for helping a couple do their gender reveal!
- Should “The View” have dressed a kid up as the “OSCAR SLAP“? They are getting slammed for it!
- VIDEO: Not awesome. Video surfaced of Kanye West getting into a heated argument with a woman at his son’s soccer game
- Jason Momoa visited the BYU- Hawaii campus on Thursday to help raise awareness for BONE MARROW registries
- Elon Musk wants to bring back VINE…t was previously shut down by Twitter in 2016
- “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy says Will Schuester was originally written for Justin Timberlake . . . and was supposed to be a METH ADDICT who was “unraveling.”
- Millie Bobby Brown had a hard time saying goodbye to two characters when they were KILLED OFF on “Stranger Things”
- Sad news, Cormac Roght, the son of actor Tim Roth, DIED after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 25
- Hilary Duff’s 4-year-old daughter just got the best birthday present ever . . . a Harry Styles PILLOW
- Imagine Dragons, Pink, and Carrie Underwood are PERFORMING at the “American Music Awards”. They air November 20th at 8:00 p.m. on ABC