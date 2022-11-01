bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/1/22)

LOS ANGELES – JUN 27: Migos at the BET Awards 2021 Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Migos rapper Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was SHOT AND KILLED in Houston last night. Tributes are FLOODING in after the heartbreaking news.
  • PICS: Heidi Klum as a life size worm is something we will never unsee! All hail the Queen of Halloween!
  • VIDEO: Post Malone goes viral for helping a couple do their gender reveal!
  • Should “The View” have dressed a kid up as the “OSCAR SLAP“? They are getting slammed for it!
  • VIDEO: Not awesome. Video surfaced of Kanye West getting into a heated argument with a woman at his son’s soccer game
  • Jason Momoa visited the BYU- Hawaii campus on Thursday to help raise awareness for BONE MARROW registries
  • Elon Musk wants to bring back VINE…t was previously shut down by Twitter in 2016
  •  “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy says Will Schuester was originally written for Justin Timberlake . . . and was supposed to be a METH ADDICT who was “unraveling.”
  • Millie Bobby Brown had a hard time saying goodbye to two characters  when they were KILLED OFF on “Stranger Things”
  • Sad news, Cormac Roght, the son of actor Tim Roth, DIED after a year-long battle with cancer.  He was only 25
  •  Hilary Duff’s 4-year-old daughter just got the best birthday present ever . . . a Harry Styles PILLOW
  • Imagine Dragons, Pink, and Carrie Underwood are PERFORMING at the “American Music Awards”.  They air November 20th at 8:00 p.m. on ABC