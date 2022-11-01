Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/1/22)

LOS ANGELES – JUN 27: Migos at the BET Awards 2021 Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA

Migos rapper Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was SHOT AND KILLED in Houston last night. Tributes are FLOODING in after the heartbreaking news.

