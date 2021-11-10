bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/10/21)

Giffoni Valle Piana, Sa, Italy – July 20, 2018 : Paul Rudd at Giffoni Film Festival 2018 – on July 20, 2018 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy

  • Travis Scott and Drake went directly to an AFTER PARTY at Dave & Busters after the Astroworld show….they say they still didn’t know what had happened at the time
  • Model Emily Ratajkowski broke down what makes Pete Davidson SO ATTRACTIVE to women,  “He seems super charming . . . he’s vulnerable . . . he’s lovely.  His fingernail polish is awesome . . . he looks good!”
  • Seth Meyers tried to get him to TALK ABOUT DATING Kim Kardashian, but he wouldn’t bite
  • Kim Kardashian made $1 MILLION IN ONE MINUTE with the release of her Skims-Fendi collection yesterday
  • PICS: Will Ferrell’s “Elf” costume just sold for almost $300,000 at auction!
  • Dakota Johnson is giving everyone in her life BUTT PLUGS for Christmas
  • Tom Holland  said “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is DARK, SAD, & NOT FUN.  But also that it’s the best work the team has done.
  • The creator of “Squid Game” says he’s planning the SECOND SEASON and the lead character Gi-hun will return, and will “do something for the world.”
  • PICS: InStyle called out for ‘retouching’ Reese Witherspoon’s cover shoot
  • Tom Hanks said his top three FAVORITE MOVIES to make were “A League of Their Own”, “Cast Away”, and “Cloud Atlas”
  • VIDEO: Courteney Cox has a hack for cleaning your blender…that I thought everyone was already doing
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez shared some throwback pics where she’s reading to her kids
  • Billie Eilish  singing “Happier Than Ever” with the Count on “Sesame Street”