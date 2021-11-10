Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/10/21)

- Paul Rudd had the BEST REACTION when he was named People’s “SEXIEST MAN ALIVE”
Paul Rudd is PEOPLE's 2021 #SexiestManAlive! 🔥 https://t.co/aweOKYwclx pic.twitter.com/PPxEaZo6Ty
— People (@people) November 10, 2021
- Travis Scott and Drake went directly to an AFTER PARTY at Dave & Busters after the Astroworld show….they say they still didn’t know what had happened at the time
- Model Emily Ratajkowski broke down what makes Pete Davidson SO ATTRACTIVE to women, “He seems super charming . . . he’s vulnerable . . . he’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome . . . he looks good!”
- Seth Meyers tried to get him to TALK ABOUT DATING Kim Kardashian, but he wouldn’t bite
- Kim Kardashian made $1 MILLION IN ONE MINUTE with the release of her Skims-Fendi collection yesterday
- PICS: Will Ferrell’s “Elf” costume just sold for almost $300,000 at auction!
- Dakota Johnson is giving everyone in her life BUTT PLUGS for Christmas
- Tom Holland said “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is DARK, SAD, & NOT FUN. But also that it’s the best work the team has done.
- The creator of “Squid Game” says he’s planning the SECOND SEASON and the lead character Gi-hun will return, and will “do something for the world.”
- PICS: InStyle called out for ‘retouching’ Reese Witherspoon’s cover shoot
- Tom Hanks said his top three FAVORITE MOVIES to make were “A League of Their Own”, “Cast Away”, and “Cloud Atlas”
- VIDEO: Courteney Cox has a hack for cleaning your blender…that I thought everyone was already doing
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez shared some throwback pics where she’s reading to her kids
- Billie Eilish singing “Happier Than Ever” with the Count on “Sesame Street”