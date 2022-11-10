Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/10/22)

- Jennifer Aniston covers Allure in an iconic micro Chanel bikini top and for the first time opens up about her struggles to conceive and failed IVF attempts FULL INTERVIEW HERE…her ex Justin Theroux has given HIS SUPPORT after her honest interview
- Rainn Wilson CHANGES NAME to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest climate change
- Vogue is SUING Drake & 21 Savage and it looks like they’ll easily get millions from their fake magazine stunt they pulled
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian getting TROLLED for pretending to need a quick easy option for feeding her kids….cause we all know she has personal chefs for that
- Ken Jennings just CURSED on “Jeopardy!”
“Oh sh*t.” – Ken Jennings
Well, that’s a first . 😆#Jeopardy #JeopardyTOC pic.twitter.com/spFHV4LX9Q
— AC (@ACinPhilly) November 9, 2022
- PICS: Jay Z with all of his 24 Grammy trophies spread out on charcuterie boards!
- Alicia Keys will perform at Takeoff’s MEMORIAL on Friday night. As you know, Justin Bieber is also set to perform
- OMG Hilary Duff’s reveals her family has been dealing with with COVID, hand foot mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, AND THE FLU!
- 45-year-old John Mayer was spotted on A DATE with “Mad Men” star 22-year-old Kiernan Shipka
- Sources say some “Saturday Night Live” writers are BOYCOTTING this week’s show because Dave Chappelle is hosting
- PICS: Avril Lavigne looking like a total smoke show on the cover of “In Love” magazine
- There’s a BIOPIC about Snoop Dogg in the works. And yes, he’s involved
- PICS: “She’s All That” stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook reunited at the premiere of Freddie’s upcoming Netflix movie “Christmas with You”
- VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical “Pinocchio”. It hits Netflix on December 9th