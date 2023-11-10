bj-blog | bj-sleaze

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/10/23)

jared leto
  • Jared Leto literally SCALED THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING just so you would know his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, has a new world tour happening [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Several politic parties approached Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson about RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT? The Rock says “My goal has never been to be in politics.  As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”
  • Kim Kardashian got a SECRET TATTOO despite famously being against them saying, “Never put a bumper sticker on a Bentley”
  • VIDEO: Watch Travis Barker play drums to his unborn baby’s heartbeat in the hospital
  • VIDEO: Watch Dua Lipa give some random person on the street the exclusive 1st listen to ‘Houdini’
  • Warner Bros SHELVES $30 million Wile E. Coyote movie, “Coyote vs. Acme”, starring John Cena
  • PICS:  Nicki Minaj posed with her son…who she calls “Papa Bear”… for “Vogue”
  •  Patrick Mahomes, Brittany & the kids MODELED for the SKIMS holiday collection
  • PICS: Behind-the-scenes photographs showing the filming of Star Wars hit The Empire Strikes Back in Norway have been discovered 44 years later