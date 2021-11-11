Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/11/21)

- Mariah Carey’s teaming up with McDonald’s to bring us 12 DAYS of FREE FOOD with her “Mariah Menu” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- These are the celeb collabs we like to see! Justin Bieber joins forces with coffee chain Tim Horton’s to bring us 3 NEW BIEBER INSPIRED DONUT HOLES, chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle
Tims x Justin Bieber. Coming Soon. #Timbiebs. Canada and US Only. pic.twitter.com/12v6ZRurzw
— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) November 10, 2021
- VIDEO: Did Nick Cannon actually just say his favorite baby mama is his “next one”????
- Morgan Freeman showed up in a tiny Alabama town to INTERVIEW POLICE RECRUITS
- R Kelly’s cellmate wrote a comic book about HANGING OUT IN PRISON together… it shows them doing yoga and aerobics and getting super swole
- VIDEO: Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ CBS promos are out & they’re amazing!
- PICS: Britney Spears says that Dontella Versace is working on her wedding dress “as we speak”
- VIDEO: OMG! Someone turned Fergie’s horrific national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game into a children’s book!
- VIDEO: Watch Pete Davidson roast the Jonas Brothers in a clip from Netflix’s upcoming “Family Roast” specia
- Benedict Cumberbatch was so intent on realism when he made his latest movie that he smoked REAL CIGARETTES . . . and gave himself nicotine poisoning three times
- Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in a REMAKE of “Road House”, the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic
- Sylvester Stallone was ALMOST KILLED during the making of “Rocky IV”, “My heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and they thought I was going to be talking to angels.”
- The TRUE CRIME PODCAST “Happy Face” is going to be made into a series for Paramount+. It’s based on the real-life story of Melissa Moore, who discovered at age 15 that her father is the “Happy Face Killer”
- VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris and his family are in a commercial for a new Nintendo Switch game
- VIDEO: The first trailer is here! Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the new movie “Being the Ricardos”
- VIDEO: Check out the trailer for Season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”